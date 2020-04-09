Elizabeth Hurley Stuns With Bold Makeup Look For At-Home Adventure

British actress Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping her 1.6 million Instagram followers updated on her life during quarantine by sharing occasional Instagram posts showcasing what she’s up to, and her latest post was no different. In her most recent update, Elizabeth shared a snap in which she rocked a super bold and dramatic look for a “murder mystery” adventure at home, according to the caption of the post.

The picture was cropped so that only Elizabeth’s face and a portion of her upper body was visible, but there was still plenty of eye-catching details for her fans to check out. She had her long brunette locks wrapped up in a cheetah-print head scarf that gave her a mysterious vibe, and she accentuated it with an ornate hair accessory that began part of the way up the scarf and extended down her forehead. The piece was primarily crafted from intricate gold pieces, but three stunning pearls were positioned between her eyebrows.

She also had a pair of sparkling hoop earrings, and a fur or faux-fur stole draped over one shoulder. Not many details of Elizabeth’s ensemble were visible, but she appeared to have gone for a bright printed halter-style top or dress that showcased her shoulders. The stole was positioned partially over her chest so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot.

While Elizabeth’s accessories and overall look were dramatic, her makeup packed just as much of a style punch. She accentuated her gorgeous blue eyes with a super smoky look that featured blurred liner all around her eyes, and long lashes. She paired the bold eye look with an equally bold red shade on her lips. Her lips were slightly parted in the picture as she posed for the camera.

Elizabeth’s followers absolutely loved the fun update documenting her adventures at home, and the post racked up over 32,300 likes within just 19 hours. It also received 598 comments from her eager fans.

“Ravishing darling!!” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“You look so stunning! Always gorgeous,” another follower added.

“You appear to be ready for your close-up!” another fan said.

“Omg you are so beautiful and sexy and elegant and so adorable,” one fan commented, unable to decide which compliment to leave on the post.

While her latest update primarily showcased her beauty rather than her body, Elizabeth also isn’t afraid to show off her curves in skimpy swimwear, despite her age. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, shared a snap in which the British bombshell rocked a hot pink swimsuit.