‘One Piece’ Chapter 977 Spoilers: Kaido’s Son Revealed, Straw Hats Postpone Party For Jinbe

One Piece Chapter 977 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to feature two important scenes, including the banquet held by the two of the Four Emperors of the Sea – Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Big Mom Pirates Charlotte Linlin – and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance planned raid at Onigashima. It will also reveal some interesting information about the strongest creature in the world, Emperor Kaido.

In One Piece Chapter 977 spoilers, the Straw Hat Pirates are shown trying to start a “party” in celebration for Jinbe joining their crew. After destroying one of the warships of the Beast Pirates, Jinbe was introduced as the 10th member of the Straw Hat Pirates and officially designated as their helmsman. However, though he’s happy that Jinbe is finally aboard the Thousand Sunny, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy decided to postpone the “party,” saying that they should first focus on taking down Emperor Kaido and freeing the Land of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 977 spoilers also featured Kyoshiro a.k.a. Denjiro asking Kinemon about their strategy for the planned raid at Onigashima. During his conversation with Kyoshiro, Kinemon noticed that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are already gone. From a faraway location, Kinemon’s group heard a huge explosion. Kyoshiro started to worry about the Straw Hat Pirates, saying that he forgot to warn them that the Tori gate at the entrance of Onigashima is dangerous. However, when they reach the entrance, he is surprised to see that all the gatekeepers are wiped out.

Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law heard Kinemon and Kyoshiro talking about a strategy on how to defeat the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Law told Kinemon and Kyoshiro that even if they manage to come up with a battle plan, at least “two idiots” will still do things their own way and enter Onigashima through the front gates. Law didn’t mention any name, but he is clearly referring to Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid.

One Piece Chapter 977 is also set to feature the banquet at Onigashima where the alliance between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates will be officially announced. Emperor Kaido called one of his subordinates and started asking for a “specific” guy. The spoilers revealed that Emperor Kaido is talking about his son, ordering his subordinate to summon him in the banquet.

Knowing how important the ongoing celebration is, Emperor Kaido wants his son to be present in the event and show himself to their guests, specifically Emperor Big Mom. Upon mentioning her name, one of the Beast Pirates informed Emperor Kaido that Emperor Big Mom is currently changing her clothes into a kimono.