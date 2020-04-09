Frida Aasen Slays In A Strappy String Bikini

Frida Aasen indulged her 632,000 Instagram followers in another bikini look today, much to their delight.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account this morning to share a total of three snaps of her rocking the skimpy swimwear. The images were taken outside on a beautiful day. She struck a number of poses in front of a vibrant green plant that towered over her, providing some relief from the sun’s golden rays that illuminated the area.

As for her choice of swimwear, the Norwegian hottie opted for a skimpy number from Bananhot Bikinis that perfectly suited her flawless figure. The set boasted a bold color scheme including royal blue and yellow hues, as well as a revealing design that left very little to the imagination. It included halter-style top with impossibly tiny cups that were hardly enough to contain her assets, leaving an eyeful of underboob well on display. A set of extra-long ties were attached to a small silver ring in the middle of her chest and wrapped tight around the model’s long torso, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Frida also rocked the set’s matching bikini bottoms, which were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece showcased the model’s toned legs and pert derriere thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband was tied on dainty bows low on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat midsection.

To accessorize the barely-there look, Frida added a set of dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She left her blond tresses down, letting them cascade behind her back in a messy fashion, and went makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Three hours proved to be enough time for the triple Instagram update to rack up a sizeable amount of likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 19,000 likes in the short window of time, as well as 130-plus comments. Many of them contained compliments for Frida’s incredible bikini body.

“Wow!! You look absolutely beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Frida had the “face of an angel.”

“You shine more than the sun,” a third follower quipped.

“So naturally beautiful. The prettiest,” commented a fourth admirer.

Frida has been showing an ample amount of skin on her Instagram page lately. Earlier this week, she shared a throwback snap to her vacation in The Hamptons last summer that captured her hanging out on the front porch of her house in a tiny pink two-piece. Fans flooded that post with love as well, awarding it more than 36,000 likes and over 270 comments.