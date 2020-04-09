Ainsley Rodriguez Wears Skintight Yoga Pants In Latest Instagram Pic

Fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her 2 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she stunned in a pair of skintight yoga pants.

Though Rodriguez is known for her social media fame, her main focus remains personal training, and her latest update encouraged followers to sign up for one of her programs.

“Now is as good of a time as any to finally take the initiative and the first step,” she wrote in her caption.

“You can’t win the lotto if you don’t buy a ticket and you can’t get the body you’ve always wanted without making the decision to DO something about it,” she added.

The picture that accompanied the motivating caption expertly highlighted the success of her program, as Rodriguez flaunted her sculpted body in an athleisure set.

Her top consisted of a burnt orange sports bra, a color that perfectly accentuated her golden tan. The garment featured a classic scoop-neck style that showed off her cleavage. A black band beneath the bust-line not only emphasized her trim torso, it also added a pop of color.

Rodriguez coupled the sports bra with a pair of high-waisted yoga pants that showcased her hourglass shape. The pants were sleek black until around the knee, when they offered a color-block accent in the same burnt orange color as the sports bra. The spandex nature of the fabric hugged every curve of her figure as well.

She completed the look with a pair of bright white sneakers. She kept her accessories on the simple side, wearing a dainty necklace, stud earrings, and a cuff bracelet.

The fitness trainer styled her hair into a practical ponytail and opted for a bold black manicure that matched the dark tones of the pants. She posed angled slightly sideways to the camera, while looking down in a determined expression.

Fans loved the update, awarding the post close to 19,000 likes and around 670 comments.

“Powerful message! Less talk and more just do it!!! Thank you,” one fan gushed, adding a pink hibiscus flower to their comment.

“Absolutely perfect,” raved another, along with a bicep, fire, and two applauding emoji.

“Love this post… you could not have said this any better,” a third follower wrote, completing their comment with a plethora of emoji, including a heart, 100 percent, and perfection hand.

“Gorgeous,” complimented a fourth admirer, with three heart-eye face emoji.

Rodriguez had previously stunned her followers with a double picture update where she boasted about “another day at the pool” while in a bikini during isolation.