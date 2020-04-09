‘Jersey Shore’ Spoiler: Snooki, Jenni & Deena Plan Bachelorette Party Surprise For Angelina

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese will drop a bachelorette party surprise on Angelina Pivarnick during tonight’s episode of the wildly popular MTV series. This episode will launch a series of shows that will culminate in the Season 3 finale, which is Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira. The event took place in November 2019.

The episodes will spell the end of Nicole’s tenure on the series. She quit the show in 2019 to focus on her personal life with husband Jionni LaValle and their three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — as well as her successful brick-and-mortar store in New Jersey, The Snooki Shop.

The show teased a clip on Instagram of what fans can expect during this episode.

In the clip, Deena is speaking to Nicole. After quite some time talking about Angelina’s bachelorette party and none of the women initiating anything, Deena booked a weekend in New Orleans. She claimed that this would be a perfect party for the reality star.

Deena then revealed that the party she had before her wedding to Christopher Buckner was also in the famed Louisiana party town.

The two women then began decorating the house with Mardi Gras decorations without Angelina’s knowledge. Nicole, Deena, and Jenni then dropped the news on the bride-to-be regarding her big weekend away, but the clip faded to black before Instagram users could see her reaction to the surprise.

Fans appeared thrilled that these long-awaited episodes would finally air after a season where the drama that ensues at the nuptials was teased even before the shows started airing.

“Love you guys wearing the joker hats I call it the meatball jokers!” said one viewer of the show.

“Something will go wrong with this party… Something will go wrong lol,” remarked a second fan.

“It’s going to be a good episode!!” stated a third social media user.

As the next several episodes will show, the Jersey Shore family, which includes the aforementioned women as well as Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino, will come together to celebrate Angelina and Chris’ wedding. The ceremony goes off without a hitch, but it is during the reception that the evening will unravel.

The women make a toast that doesn’t go over well with the crowd, leading Angelina to storm out of the reception. Snooki would reveal on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that she, Deena, and Jenni were forced to make a speech at the event despite their protests.

It was because of this she decided to leave the show for good, Nicole stated.