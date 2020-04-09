Kindly Myers Showers In Barely-There Daisy Dukes While Flaunting Ample Sideboob

Kindly Myers added another NSFW upload to her scandalous Instagram feed, pushing the envelope almost further than she ever has. The April 9 social media share is already garnering rave reviews for the Playboy model from her captivated audience of over 1.9 million.

She posed in profile in the middle of an outdoor shower with water cascading down her beautiful body. The rustic shower possessed a bronze frame with wooden boards that shielded the model from onlookers. Myers, who recently got soaked in a thong bikini, did not share specifics on her location but instead directed fans to the link in her bio — leading them to her website.

She wore a white top that was rolled up in the front, managing to share a glimpse of her taut tummy. The piece had massive armholes, allowing the model to flaunt ample sideboob while covering the front of her chest with one hand. The water draped perfectly over her body, glistening on almost every inch of her tanned complexion.

Myers’ skimpy Daisy Dukes did her nothing but favors, tucking into her curvaceous backside and drawing attention to her lower half. The shorts were comprised of a dark-wash fabric and had light brown threading on the back pockets. The barely there pants included a little bit of distressed detailing and frayed edges that clung to the Kentucky-born beauty’s shapely thighs. The pants hit high on her waist, accentuating her trim midsection.

She opted to go jewelry-free, not wanting to take attention off her sizzling figure. Myers pulled her long, blond mane back into a messy bun and rested one hand on the top of her head to secure a few loose fly-aways. The hottie rocked her usual glam for the shower shoot, including defined brows, eyeliner, thick mascara, and a swipe of blush from her ear to her lips. She added a light pink hue to her full lips, which were slightly open in the seductive share.

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy new shot, double-tapping the photo over 5,000 times while flooding the comments section with 140 messages in under an hour.

“You look so amazing sweetheart, keep up the good work,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Heyyy baby looking very cool,” another admirer said.

“Wow amazing beautifully gorgeousness awesome hottest love,” a third Instagrammer remarked alongside a series of flames.

“My goodness Kindly you are looking extra tone & hot you need a shower to cool that smoking hot Body down,” one more person wrote.