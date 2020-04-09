Tua Tagovailoa Is Rumored To Have Failed At Least One Physical And It’s Dropped His Draft Stock

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has claimed he’s totally healthy and ready to play in 2020. The problem is, rumors have started swirling the Heisman trophy runner up recently failed at least one physical. That failed physical could cause NFL teams to stay away from him in the upcoming draft. At the very least, it could cost him millions of dollars should he fall to the second round or even the third day.

NFL Insider Michael Lombardi revealed some information people didn’t know about Tua before now. On his most recent podcast, Bleacher Report‘s Megan Armstrong says he divulged Tagovailoa has failed at least one physical and that failure wasn’t made public.

“That’s got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua; others have to be concerned now as well. What they saw…is they saw the fact it’s not just his hip. It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.”

What Lombardi is saying, that Tagovailoa has suffered so many injuries over the years, those league officials are concerned he’s injury-prone. These injuries haven’t been aired to the public by Nick Saban, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who knows how Saban operates. He’s not the only college coach that tends to keep star player injuries under wraps.

Instead of confirming all these injuries, rumors floated around Tagovailoa’s career in Alabama. Lombardi is saying those rumors have turned out to be true.

While there still haven’t been much publicized medical problems with Tua, analysts have noticed teams are starting to cool on the quarterback. ESPN’s Mel Kiper reported in his latest Mailbag the Miami Dolphins had been looking at the mobile quarterback but they are starting to back away because of his injury issues.

Kiper says the fact that the Dolphins aren’t able to get an up-close and personal look at Tagovailoa is making the problem worse. Armstrong points out the former Crimson Tide star is seeing other teams sour on him as well due to concerns over his being brittle. Some analysts have come out and said Tua is considered the QB3 or QB4 on their board. That might even mean he’s behind the man he replaced as the starting quarterback at Alabama.

While Tua Tagovailoa is sliding down some teams’ draft boards, Jalen Hurts is moving the other way. He was once considered a third-day pick but there are some rumors Hurts could end up going in the first round.