Casi Davis Stuns In A Lace-Up White Bikini

Casi Davis has been tantalizing her massive Instagram following with a number of sizzling bikini looks recently, and her latest choice of swimwear certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell took to her account to show off the skin-baring look on Wednesday afternoon.

Casi was seen sitting in a white chair in the newest addition to her Instagram page, which included two close-up snaps of the model in her itty-bitty ensemble. She leaned up against the arm of the chair and ran one hand through her crimped hair in the first snap, while the second saw her avert her piercing blue-gray eyes toward the camera.

As for look in the steamy double Instagram update, the 32-year-old was “laced up, dripped up, sauced up” in a sexy bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The two-piece was in a brilliant white hue that popped against her all-over tan. It included an asymmetrical, one-shoulder top that showcased her toned arms and teased a glimpse of cleavage. A unique, lace-up detail fell along one side of Casi’s chest, giving the piece an edgy vibe.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well thanks to its daringly high-cut style that allowed Casi to flaunt her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. It featured the same lace-up detail with rose gold hardware right in the middle of its waistband, drawing eyes to the model’s flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Casi accessorized her swimwear look with a gold necklace and a dainty stud nose ring. Her blond tresses were worn down and cascaded over her shoulder, and she put on a simple application of makeup to highlight her stunning natural beauty.

The social media star’s latest Instagram upload proved to be a hit with her 1.3 million followers. The snaps have earned nearly 19,000 likes after 18 hours of going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model.

“You are gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Casi was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Your body is absolutely amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” commented a fourth admirer.

Casi’s latest bikini look follows up another scorching set of snaps that also had her fans talking. Earlier this week, the model flaunted her pert derriere in a yellow two-piece and crocheted maxi skirt that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The look garnished over 27,000 likes from her followers and over 170 comments.