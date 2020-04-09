Iulia Valentina Sizzles In Sexy Hot Pink Lingerie

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram page and uploaded a new sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the post uploaded on April 7, the Romanian model rocked sexy lingerie set from Lounge Underwear while staying indoors.

Iulia wore a hot pink bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with lace detailing, as well as narrow straps and a deep neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. As the cups were see-through, her buxom curves were visible underneath the undergarment.

She sported matching panties, seemingly made of the same sheer material with a thick waistband that has the Lounge logo printed all-over. A glimpse of her butterfly tattoo was seen on her hips, just below the band.

In the new snap, the 26-year-old lounged on one side of the bed, posing sideways and dressed in her skimpy ensemble. A pillow was tucked under her neck, while her head was raised, leaning on the headboard. She looked directly into the camera with a serious look on her face. Also, the natural lighting inside the room from the nearby window illuminated her skin.

Iulia wore a full face of makeup that included perfectly-defined eyebrows, thick, voluminous mascara, bronzer, and red-orange satin lipstick on her lips. Her long hair was parted in the middle and styled straight, its strands mostly resting on her left shoulder. She chose to wear a gold necklace as her only accessory, although the pendant was not visible in the pic.

While Iulia usually tags her outfit sponsors, she didn’t tag Lounge Underwear in the post for reasons unknown. Instead, she tagged her second Instagram account, Iulia’s Angels, in the photo.

The latest social media was a huge hit with her millions of fans. As of recent, the update earned more than 86,000 likes and over 800 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless others were short on words, instead opting to use a trail of emoji.

“What a body! Your beauty is out of this world. My quarantine would be better with you,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Better now that I have had the opportunity to look at your beautiful face. A good look at your body is a bonus,” said another admirer.

“It’s going good now — having seen this post! You’re absolutely wonderful!” echoed a third social media fan.

“Thank you so much for showing your perfect body!” wrote a fourth one.