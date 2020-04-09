Katelyn Runck Shows Off Major Skin In Sheer, White Bodysuit For Latest Instagram Post

Katelyn Runck shared a few words of wisdom along with a collection of sultry photos on her Instagram feed on Thursday morning. In the post, the model sported a mostly mesh, white bodysuit that showed off quite a bit of skin as she posed by a blue building. In the caption, Katelyn spoke about opening up to new experiences.

The photos, as well as a behind-the-scenes video, showed Katelyn standing in front of vibrant blue siding and a square, white window on what looked to be a house or a shed. In one shot, a dark brown and white roof could also be seen. Light shined down on Katelyn from off-camera and highlighted her toned muscles. She matched her bright surroundings in her white one-piece, which left little to the imagination.

Katelyn’s bodysuit featured mostly sheer, mesh fabric, except for some thicker pieces on her lower body, her neck, and her chest. The top was cut in a turtleneck, though Katelyn’s cleavage was still on show since the thick panels did not cover her breasts entirely. As she moved, some underboob became visible as well.

The skintight mesh hugged Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy closely. A piece of white fabric ran diagonally down the model’s body, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit featured a U-shaped cut that fully exposed her muscular thighs and lean legs.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her skimpy outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. She wore her long, dark hair down in messy waves.

The first photo showed Katelyn with one hip popped far out and her toes pointed, which showed off her curves and elongated her tan pins. The second photo showed the model raising one arm above her head, causing the fabric over her chest to shift. She crossed her legs and looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

The behind-the-scenes video showed Katelyn close-up as she tugged at her bodysuit and turned to show off her round booty.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and just over 550 comments in an hour as fans showered the model with praise.

“What a suit! What a body!” one fan said.

You’re so gorgeous!! Thanks for brightening our day!! Everyday!!” another user wrote with flame and heart emoji.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she stripped down to a sequined lingerie two-piece that showed off her abs, which her followers loved.