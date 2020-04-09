Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms

The Victoria's Secret Angel revealed her long legs in a new photo.

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless model body on display once again in another sizzling bikini shot shared to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel treated fans to a peek at her fit figure via the official Instagram account of her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, as she posed in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

The snap was shared to the social media site on April 8 and showed the beauty in a long-sleeved black crop top and a pair of gingham patterned briefs.

The upload was a little more modest compared to many of the previous snaps shared online by her swim brand. Her chest and arms were completely covered by the plain black garment, which appeared to feature a ruched design that stretched down from her shoulder.

But the ruching ensured that Candice showed off plenty of her middle. Her toned abs were on show for the camera while she leaned up against what seemed to be a shop counter painted with a bright and curvy white, red, yellow, and green pattern.

She paired the top with the high-waisted bikini bottoms that stretched pretty high up her torso. The briefs pulled up past her bellybutton to highlight her slim middle and were high-cut at the leg to show off plenty of her long model legs.

Candice — who recently showed off a knitted bikini look — also accented the look with a multi-colored tie die piece of material which was tucked into her bikini bottoms at the front and then flowed down past her booty at the back.

She posed with her left arm resting on the counter top as she placed her hand in her hair. She kept her right leg straight while her left was bent with her foot resting on top of the other while she rocked a pair of sensible sandals.

The lingerie model had her long, blonde hair textured and flicked over to the left side of her face with a severe side part. She also kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of stylish reflective shades and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption of the snap, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the wander top from the range and also tagged Candice’s official account.

