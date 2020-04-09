Witney Carson Shows Lots Of Skin In Sheer White Dance Costume

Witney Carson showed a lot of skin in a new Instagram post. In a throwback to the aborted 2020 Dancing with the Stars tour that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she showed off her fine form in a sheer white dance costume. The dance pro shared one image and one video from the tour, which featured some of the most popular dancers on the series as well as celebrity competitors from Season 28.

In the share, Witney is captured while she was performing on stage.

The gorgeous entertainer is seen first in a close-up image wearing a long-sleeved, sheer top encrusted in rhinestones that has a solid bandeau that covers her chest. The bottom, which resembles a full-coverage bikini bottom, is also white and encrusted in the glittery stones. A sheer wraps around the dancer’s stomach and what appears to be a sheer skirt hangs from the back.

The see-through material also has rhinestone accents on the shoulders, chest, and sleeves but not the stomach.

Witney’s long, blond tresses are pulled back away from her face in two tight braids. The remainder of her wavy hair hangs down her back.

As for her makeup fashion, the dancer sported heavy stage makeup so her features were highlighted. Dark eyeliner, lots of mascara, and false lashes are on her eyes. A reddish-brown blush is used to highlight her cheekbones, and to finish off the striking look, a brick red lipstick.

In the second panel of the share, Witney posted a video that features her performing a dance solo with her fellow professionals on tour, showing off the high level of physical strength and dance expertise it takes to perform a contemporary number.

In the accompanying caption to the post, Witney told her fans that she felt terrible that the tour could not see through to its scheduled end, but reminded fans that she would see them soon and expressed her thanks for their support over the years.

Whitney’s fans were thrilled at the chance to see some of their favorite performers dance again. They also positively commented on Witney’s first post, where she stood alone for the action shot.

“You were all so amazing! I hope to see you next time, stay safe,” remarked a fan of Witney on Instagram.

“Witney! You are a star! I loved watching you on that stage!” stated a second follower.

“A beautiful, gorgeous wonderful dancer and equally a beautiful person with a gorgeous soul!” said a third social media user.