Nebraska Football Is Third ‘Power 5’ Team To Offer Jay Rockwell

The Nebraska football team has offered yet another wide receiver. Jay Rockwell is just the latest piece of the Cornhuskers puzzle for the 2022 class. The wide receiver out of Gilmer Texas got an official scholarship offer from Scott Frost and company on Wednesday and it means NU is the third “Power 5” conference team to come calling.

Rockwell announced the offer on Twitter and it illustrated the player is starting to gain some serious steam as a prospect from the 2022 class. While he only has six offers so far, at least part of the reason for the low offers is because he’s a member of a class that won’t be able to sign with any team, for a few more years.

247Sports ranks the newest Nebraska football offeree as a 3-star wide receiver, though he does not yet have a rating through the site’s composite rankings system.

With the official offer, Nebraska joins Illinois and Kansas as the other Power 5 programs that have shown some real interest in Rockwell. In total, he has six offers from FBS level schools with Hawaii being one of the first schools to come calling for the Texas receiver. Florida International and UT-San Antonio are the other schools that have given him an official offer.

Standing at 6-3, Rockwell has the size the Huskers have been looking for in the last few classes but have had some problems landing.

It’s early enough in the recruiting cycle for the 2022 class that there aren’t really any inklings on where the receiver might go. The schools that have offered don’t have any kind of unified offensive approach, which could be a positive in general. It appears Gilmer is someone coaches feel is suited for a run and shoot offense like the kind that the Rainbow Warriors run. He’s also suited to work in Nebraska’s special brand of the spread offense.

Rockwell’s isn’t someone who is anywhere near the top of 247‘s list of prospects as they have him ranked as the 72nd best receiver in the class and the 77th ranked player in the state of Texas.

The Huskers have been loading up on receiver offers for Rockwell’s class. Nebraska now has 21 wideouts who have gotten scholarship offers. The coaching staff has taken an approach of reaching out to as many possible commits as possible as a way to avoid losing out on someone because they didn’t show interest. Rockwell hasn’t said when or if he’ll start booking visits though it will have to wait until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control at the very least.