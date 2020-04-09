Alexa Dellanos Bares Her Booty In A Thong Swimsuit While Cuddling Her Adorable Dog On The Beach

Alexa Dellanos put her curvaceous backside on display in her most recent Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The model took to her account on Thursday to stun her two million followers with the skin-baring display. The image included with the post appeared to be a throwback snap, as it captured Alexa enjoying a beautiful day on the beach rather than at home where she has been social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. She was seen laying on her stomach in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her figure and the waves flowed gently up to the shore behind her. The model was also joined by her adorable Frenchie puppy Truffle, whom she cuddled up to while giving a smooch.

Alexa has been living in her sweats lately, however, the flashback snap saw her soaking up the sun in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. The garment was in a trendy leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely already enough to do the job. It showcased the model’s toned arms that were coat in the sand while also flashing a glimpse of cleavage thanks to its tiny cups.

Alexa’s swimwear also boasted a scandalous thong style that did way more showing than covering up. The cheeky design exposed the model’s peachy booty and sculpted legs, which were bent up at the knees as she lounged on the beach.

The social media sensation kept her look simple, accessorizing only with a floppy straw hat to give her some relief from the sun. Her blond tresses cascaded over her back underneath the headgear and down to the sand, and she went makeup-free to allow her stunning natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about flooding the sizzling photo with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped more than 36,000 times within nine hours of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You look mesmerizing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was “perfect.”

“Suns out buns out,” a third follower quipped.

Others simply filled their comments with emoji, with many opting for the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

Fans wanting another glimpse of the model’s incredible bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed. Another recent share saw the model preparing to indulge in a delicious vegan meal while sporting a minuscule white two-piece. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning over 83,000 likes.