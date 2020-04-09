Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In Sexy Two-Piece Set & Confesses She’s Going ‘Crazy’

Sofia Bevarly sizzled in another seriously sexy snap on social media as she lounged around at home in a skimpy two-piece set. The South Florida native teased her 1.4 million fans in the sultry April 8 upload.

The model, who recently stunned in a “quarantini bikini,” was photographed sitting on the couch in her living room. The gray piece of furniture was covered with a stark white sheet, and a similar couch appeared at her back. Most of the background was out of focus, but a large window made for perfect lighting and allowed sunshine to spill over the model’s shoulders. Bevarly did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be at home and confessed that she was going “crazy,” presumably because of the social distancing orders.

In the photo itself, Bevarly did not seem too bothered, gazing into the camera with her megawatt smile. She rested both arms on her thighs, showing off a portion of her fit figure in a brown two-piece set that highlighted her curves to perfection.

She shared that the chic outfit was from online retailer Fashion Nova. The set included a crop top with a draping neckline that did a great job of showing her assets. The piece had buttons running up the front of her chest, but she kept those closed while still drawing attention to her chest.

Bevarly added a pair of matching bottoms that possessed the same brown textured fabric. The pants were high-waisted, tying in the front and clinging to every inch of her muscular legs. The chunky waistband sat high on her hips, drawing her audience’s eyes to her trim abs.

She kept it casual for the at-home look, styling her long brunette tresses with a side part and the majority of her hair falling behind her back. Bevarly added a basic application of makeup to make her features pop, including a small amount of jet black eyeliner and a dab of pink blush on the rounds of her cheeks. She included a clear gloss on her lip to complete the glam.

It didn’t take too long for the model’s fans to shower the hot snapshot with praise. The post has already raked in over 51,000 likes in addition to over 800 comments, with most fans raving over the 23-year-old’s figure.

“You brighten every day, please stay safe,” one fan wrote on the post.

“I’m well passed crazy, you look so beautiful Sofia,” a second social media user added alongside a few red heart emoji.

“Looking at you is driving us all crazy in a nice way,” another Instagrammer wrote with a smiley face emoji next to their comment.