Adrienne Bailon Shares No-Makeup Photo In A Bath Robe

Adrienne ditched the cosmetics as she posed in a white towel.

Adrienne Bailon stunned fans on Instagram this week as she ditched the makeup, and the clothes, for a gorgeous new selfie. The Real co-host and former The Cheetah Girls singer shared the stripped back photo with her 4.9 million followers on April 8 in which she rocked a white bath robe with her long hair pulled away from her face and wrapped up in a white towel.

In the snap, which appeared to be taken as soon as she stepped out the shower, Adrienne gave the camera a very sultry look as she proudly flaunted her flawless, blemish free skin.

She proved she’s most definitely a natural beauty. The star glowed in the selfie while accessorizing her all-white look with two gold necklaces with metallic pendants and a pair of simple stud earrings.

While the selfie was cropped at her chest, Adrienne still showed off a good amount of skin. The bath robe appeared to slip off her left shoulder slightly to reveal more of her décolletage and to flaunt her tan.

In the caption of the photo, Adrienne — who recently showed off her curly hair while in her own garden as she remains locked down at home — checked in with her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic which has millions of people across the globe staying indoors.

She revealed that she’s been spending much of her time cleaning and disinfecting and also asked her fans to share some of their own skincare and self care precautions with her in the comments section. In addition, Adrienne asked for a few tips on how to relax a little more at such an uncertain time.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with messages from fans. Some answered her questions while others couldn’t help but gush over how stunning Adrienne looked in her new selfie even without makeup.

“Glow on friend,” one fan commented with several sparkle emoji.

Another called the singer and TV host a “Natural beauty!” with a red heart emoji.

A third Instagram user commented by writing “pure radiance” with another red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful A,” a fourth comment read alongside an eye heart emoji.

The gorgeous natural photo has received more than 56,000 likes since she first shared it, but this isn’t the first time Adrienne has showed off her confidence on social media by posting a makeup-free photo.

Last year, Adrienne wowed her followers as she shared a gorgeous natural snap in her workout gear to her Instagram account. That time, she revealed that she’d lost 10 pounds thanks to her healthy diet and her new morning workout routine.