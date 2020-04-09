Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves In A Thong Bikini Holding A Surfboard

In her latest Instagram update, Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy bikini. While Hannah didn’t include a geotag on the post, her caption referenced Hawaii, indicating that the picture was likely taken there.

Hannah posed in the shade under a large tree, with the ocean visible in the background. The stunning blue of the ocean and the vibrant green of the plants around her added color to the frame, and Hannah continued the colorful vibe in her choice of swimwear. She rocked a multi-colored printed bikini that showcased her bombshell body to perfection.

Hannah posed with her body turned to the side, and held a worn yellow surfboard in both hands. Her body was turned towards the surfboard but there was still plenty on display. On top, Hannah rocked a simple string bikini top that flaunted her ample assets. Though the angle of the shot meant that her cleavage wasn’t on display, the bikini showed off a hint of side boob. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the print of the bikini, and the top left her toned arms, shoulders and stomach on display.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a thong style. The sides of the bottoms stretched over her hips, and the bottoms offered some fabric that covered her lower back. However, the thong style meant that her pert derriere was on full display in the look. The photo was cropped so that only a few inches of her toned thighs were on display, but there was still plenty for her fans to love.

Hannah’s beauty look featured a major surfer girl vibe to go with the overall feel of the shot. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves that had some major texture. Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with bold brows, a hint of highlighter, and a neutral hue on her plump lips.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 71,100 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 749 comments from her eager fans.

“Island babe,” one fan said, loving the vibe of the shot.

“You’re perfect,” another fan said simply, following the comment with two heart emoji.

“Outstanding, beautiful and sexy, take a bow,” one follower commented.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah showed off her killer curves in a sexy white bikini.