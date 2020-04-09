Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Stuns In Stripey Fur Jumper, Red Pants & Heels For Latest Instagram Upload

Ashley Roberts — who is a member of the girl group Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share new photos of herself. The entertainer is currently a presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. and made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper stunned in a furry long-sleeved stripey jumper that consisted of various colors. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted red pants and heels which complimented the outfit. Roberts sported her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down and opted for a fairly natural makeup look.

The “When I Grow Up” hitmaker shared two bits of content within one upload which hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

She attached a boomerang clip of her kicking a soft red love heart cushion to her other presenter, Amanda Holden. The Britains Got Talent judge wore a short blue dress with a white pattern all over and loose-fitted short sleeves. The item of clothing fell way above her knees and was paired with white heels. Holden wowed with her shoulder-length blond hair down for the occasion.

In the next slide, Roberts posed solo in a photo. She was captured sitting down with one leg raised. She rested her elbow on her knee and held a red Heart FM mug in her hand. The “I Hate This Part” songstress flashed a huge smile and appeared to be staying positive during a difficult time.

For her caption, she explained that the boomerang was a symbol of “kicking some love” towards her followers.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“The positivity is everything we need right now. I love u bothhh,” one user wrote.

“I love how much fun you and Amanda have together,” another devotee shared.

“Omg, you’re the biggest beauts!! I absolutely loved tuning in this morning,” remarked a third fan.

“Omgggg loooove ur look! I need this,” a fourth admirer commented.

Roberts is no stranger to impressing her fans with her fashion choices. At this year’s BRIT Awards in London, the “React” songstress dazzled in a flesh-colored crop top with thin straps. The attire had jewels embroidered all over and displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She wore the look with a matching skirt of the same color that was semi-sheer and fell to the floor. Roberts accessorized herself with a white fluffy bag in her hand and small dangling earrings.