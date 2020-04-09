Molly Eskam Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Revealing Top

Instagram and YouTube sensation Molly Eskam thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot close-up that showcased her ample assets as well as her gorgeous features.

The top Molly wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The top featured an abstract print in neutral shades of nude and brown, and showcased Molly’s curves to perfection. Two thick straps stretched around her neck in a halter style. Then, fabric went across her chest in almost a bandeau style top, with one scandalous difference — the fabric didn’t cover all of her breasts. Though there was no cleavage spilling out the top of the look, it showcased a serious amount of under boob to tantalize her fans.

Molly’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. Most of her tresses were platinum blond, but there were a few chunks of jet black hair mixed in amongst the blond for an edgy vibe.

The photo was cropped just under Molly’s bust so her choice of bottoms wasn’t visible in the picture. However, the close-up shot highlighted her glamorous beauty look to perfection.

Molly accentuated her piercing green eyes by going for a subtle smoky eye, with jet black liner underneath her eyes for a dramatic look. She also incorporated a cat eye liner into the look, adding a flirty, feline vibe. She finished off her eye makeup with incredibly thick, lush lashes.

Her skin looked flawless, with a hint of blush and contour to sculpt her features, and she finished off with a soft pink gloss on her plump pout. Molly posed with one hand pressed against her temples as she gazed off into the distance, showing off her incredible curves.

Her eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 76,900 likes within just 10 hours. It also received 499 comments from her fans.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You’re the prettiest girl ever Molly,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Your eyes are incredible,” one fan added, captivated by that particular feature.

“Yes you are my type,” another follower commented.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly thrilled her followers with an Instagram update that showcased her bombshell body. She rocked a lingerie set by Fashion Nova while hanging out in her kitchen and looked absolutely stunning in the double Instagram update.