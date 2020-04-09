Gabriella Abutbol Sizzles In Suede Bikini & Cowboy Hat As She Soaks Up The Sun

Gabriella Abutbol took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a revealing bikini Thursday. The model’s latest share saw her soaking up the sun in the tiny swimsuit while sporting a cowboy hat.

Gabriella’s two-piece was made of a light brown suede fabric. The top had classic triangle-style cups and a halter-style neck. The piece also featured decorative items hanging from the middle, which drew attention to her cleavage and her taut abs. She wore a short, matching coverup over the bottoms. She completed her stylish look with a dark brown cowboy hat with a strap that featured silver and turquoise details. She accessorized with a dainty necklace.

Gabriella’s hair hung loose. She let her natural beauty shine through and wore a light application of makeup that included mascara, eye liner, blush and a nude gloss on her lips.

The beauty’s post consisted of three pictures that saw her sitting outside in a field of grass. A wooden fenced stretched across the landscape behind her. The images were all similar in that they showed Gabriella from the front as she sat on her feet. They were also taken from a somewhat close angle, showing off her cleavage, slender waistline and toned thighs.

In the first snap, Gabriella tilted her head and smiled at the camera while she held one hand on the hat. Her other hand rested between her legs.

The second picture showed the model smiling as the wind blew her hair. Her hands were at her sides, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest and flat abs.

Gabriella struck a sexy pose in the third image as she held both hands on the brim of the hat as she look off in the distance. The pose showed off the top of her coverup, which tied at the side.

In the caption, she asked her fans to pick their favorite photo.

The post has been sitting on her page for several hours, and several of the comments came from adoring admirers who had a hard time choosing just one picture they liked the most.

“It’s like being in a candy store of beautiful pictures I can’t pick just one!!!” gush one follower.

“Its [sic] really hard to pick just one you are so gorgeous in all 3 of them,” a second Instagram user said.

Other fans took a moment to tell Gabriella how sexy she looked.

“Excuse me, could you please dial down your hotness, it’s causing global warming,” joked a third fan.

“you’re the most perfect human ever,” commented a fourth admirer.