Ashleigh Jordan Sports Bright-Blue Leggings That Cling To Her Sculpted Figure In ‘Total Burn’ Video

Ashleigh Jordan posted her most recent workout video to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, April 8. The fitness trainer typically posts at least one workout a day for her 3.4 million followers, encouraging them to keep up on their fitness goals and inspiring them with her killer physique.

For her latest workout, Ashleigh wears a black, tight-fitting top that doubles as a sports bra and covers most of her toned tummy. She pairs the top with bright-blue, high-waisted leggings that draw the eye to her sculpted lower half and ample backside. The fitness model wears a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorizes with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. Her long, straight blonde tresses are pulled back into a low ponytail with several loose strands left framing her face and she adds a bit of black mascara and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The fitness trainer often creates short workouts that target specific areas of the body, but for her “Total Burn” exercise circuit, Ashleigh works her entire body with cardio exercises. She performs the workout outside and uses a black exercise mat for the floor exercises. The post consists of four separate videos, each featuring one of the exercises in the circuit.

The first video in the mix features Ashleigh as she demonstrates the boxing variation. The exercise involves moving her body into a squat while punching out with one arm as she comes out of it. Each time she squats, she alternates arms. The second exercise is the Russian twist with leg extension. Ashleigh performs Russian twists as she normally would with the addition of extending one leg out in front of her as she twists from one side to the other.

The third exercise is overhead jacks. Instead of extending her arms outwards for each jumping jack, the model keeps her hands clasped together and raises them up and down. The final exercise in the circuit is the standing oblique crunch variation. Bringing one leg up towards her waist, Ashleigh alternates between tapping it with a bent arm and an extended arm.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlines each exercise in the circuit and specifies how many reps and sets her followers should do of each. She tells her fans that this workout is perfect for those looking for a bit of a challenge and movement.

The workout earned nearly 45,000 likes and over 300 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.