Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Family Pic: ‘Will Hug In Any Order’

Kelly Ripa shared a throwback family photo with Instagram, stating in the caption that she “will hug in any order” the people appearing in the 15-year-old pic. Those in the image include her parents Esther and Joseph and Mark’s parents, Camilla and Saul. The statement was made as New York continues to be a hot spot for coronavirus, and residents such as Kelly, Mark, and their children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — continue to shelter in place and remain socially distant to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Kelly is extraordinarily close to both her parents and her in-laws. The extended family spends lots of quality time together, and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is likely wistful for the days when her family could experience those times and hopeful they can again in the future.

Those most at risk for developing COVID-19 are older people and those with preexisting health conditions. This is likely why Kelly and Mark have not come in contact with their parents as a health precaution.

It does not state where the 2005 photo was taken of the two sets of parents.

Mark commented on Kelly’s photo with a series of red emoji hearts. ABC News anchor David Muir also said he couldn’t wait to hug them either, as he is a longtime friend of the family.

Fans shared their comments on the Instagram post for Kelly’s hope for a future where people can express their physical emotions with one another again, with a hug, handshake, or kiss.

“Saw u tearing up today about this — hug them all extra hard for those of us who no longer have their parents,” said one follower of the talk show host.

“We are all feeling this! My mom and dad made me a birthday cake and dropped it at my doorstep. It’s heartbreaking,” remarked a second follower.

“I’m with you! I can’t wait to hug our kids and grandkids! Thanks for being there in the morning I look forward to it,” stated a third Instagram user.

Kelly teared up on camera on April 8 as she spoke to co-host Ryan Seacrest about how her children were afraid to hug her during this health crisis, and she believed the quarantine is beginning to take its toll on the family.

She revealed that the fear of contracting the virus is very real, and this fear has basically put a halt on any physical affection the family shares with one another.

“Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine,” Kelly stated she told her children.