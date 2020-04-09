Stassie Karanikolaou Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou is continuing to get pulses racing by flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram. The star slipped into another revealing look for her latest social media appearance that added even more heat to her already scorching feed.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner took to her account on Wednesday night to tantalize her 7.5 million followers with a steamy selfie photo. The image was taken through the reflection of a mirror hanging in the model’s bathroom and saw her holding up her cell phone while staring at herself through the glass with an intense gaze. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy lingerie look from Revolve that left little to the imagination, making for a seriously NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored.

Stassie stunned in a sexy black bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The one-piece boasted thin strap that showcased the star’s toned arms and shoulders, however, that was just the beginning of the skin-baring display. The garment was made of a lace material that was completely see-through, revealing Stassie’s ample bosom and cleavage almost in its entirety.

A pipping detail adorned the bodice of the number in a flattering manner that accentuated Stassie’s trim waist and flat midsection. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the stunner’s curvy hips, which were left on display thanks to the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut design.

Stassie added a few accessories to her barely-there ensemble as well, including a gold bangle bracelet and a dainty pendant necklace. She styled her dark brown tresses in a messy updo, letting a few strands fall to perfectly frame her face. As for her glam, the model opted for a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her striking facial features. The application included pink lipstick and blush, full eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara.

As with many of Stassie’s Instagram posts, this one was showered with love from her millions of followers. The upload racked up over 585,000 likes since going live 12 hours ago, and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Omg wow you’re so beautiful and very sexy babe,” one person wrote.”

Another fan said that Stassie was “perfect.

“You’re literally a QUEEN,” a third follower commented.

“Body goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Stassie has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sipping rosé wine and while working on her tan in a tiny pink bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 750,000 likes and 2,400-plus comments.