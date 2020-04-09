Ariana Grande Continues To Show Off New Look In New Instagram Video

Ariana showed off her natural hair.

Ariana Grande treated fans to another peak at her new look this week as she took to Instagram to give her 180 million followers a fresh glimpse at her natural hair. The pop superstar showed off her gorgeous curly locks in a new video shared to her account on April 8 which showed her as she played around with tresses.

The sultry selfie video showed Ariana enjoying some downtime as she filmed herself using her right hand with her front facing camera on while she tousled her dark hair that featured a few blonder highlights. She had her locks in a half up, half down style and repeatedly pulled on her ponytail before flipping it over her face to create the look of bangs.

She then rested her chin on her hand before pulling her ponytail over to the left side of her face before placing her head on her hand once again.

The 26-year-old singer also zoomed the camera in towards her face for a closeup look at her flawless blemish-free complexion, shiny clear lip gloss and winged eyeliner with neutral eyeshadow. She also gave a little side eye as she rolled her eyes to look to the left to end the clip.

Ariana filmed herself while she wore a slightly plunging nude top with a tiny thin spaghetti strap over her right shoulder.

She held eye contact with the camera right up until the end of short 12 second video and posed for the entirety using a fun and flirty filter that put three small purple butterflies on her nose and across her cheeks.

She kept things ambiguous in the upload, as she shared the video without a caption.

Fans were clearly pretty thrilled to get another look at her all-natural hair, as the comments section was flooded with messages about her curly tresses. Ariana is more famous for her signature styled hair, made up of a long, straight ponytail, which she’s sported for much of her career.

“Your gloss is poppin and your natural hair is cuteeee,” one fan commented.

“This lewk!!!!!!!!!” another said.

A third person commented, “Omg!!! Who is sheeee??” alongside two heart eye emoji.

The video has been viewed more than 7.1 million times since she uploaded it as well as receiving more than 2.1 million likes.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has flaunted her gorgeous natural hair on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “thank u, next” singer debuted her curly hair on Instagram in late March in an upload which has since been deleted from her account.

Ariana looked so different as she ditched her signature straight ponytail that she had some fans claiming in the comments section that she looked unrecognizable.