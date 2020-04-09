Ariana Grande Continues To Show Off New Look In Latest Instagram Video

Ariana showed off her natural hair.

Ariana Grande treated fans to another peek at her new look this week when she took to Instagram to give her 180 million followers a fresh glimpse at her natural hair. The pop superstar showed off her gorgeous curly locks in a video shared to her account on April 8, in which she played around with her tresses.

The sultry selfie video captured Ariana enjoying some downtime as she filmed herself tousling her dark hair that featured a few blonder highlights. She had her locks in a half-up, half-down style and repeatedly pulled on her ponytail before flipping it over her face to create the illusion of bangs.

She then rested her chin on her hand and pulled her ponytail over to the left side of her face before putting her head on her hand once again.

The 26-year-old singer also zoomed in for a close-up look at her flawless complexion, shiny clear lip gloss and winged eyeliner with neutral eyeshadow. She also gave a little side-eye as she looked to the left to end the clip.

Ariana filmed herself in a tan-colored top with thin spaghetti straps. She maintained eye contact with the camera right up until the end of the short 12-second video. For the entirety of the clip, she used a fun and flirty filter that put three small purple butterflies on her nose and across her cheeks.

She kept things ambiguous in the upload, as she didn’t include a caption.

Fans were clearly pretty thrilled to get another look at her all-natural hair, as the comments section was flooded with messages about her curly tresses. Ariana is more famous for her signature style, made up of a long, straight ponytail, which she’s sported for much of her career.

“Your gloss is poppin and your natural hair is cuteeee,” one fan commented.

“This lewk!!!!!!!!!” another follower said.

“Omg!!! Who is sheeee??” a third person commented, alongside two heart-eye emoji.

The video has been viewed more than 7.1 million times since Ariana uploaded it and received more than 2.1 million likes.

This isn’t the first time the star has flaunted her gorgeous natural hair on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “thank u, next” singer debuted her curly locks on Instagram in late March in an upload which has since been deleted from her account.

Ariana looked so different as she ditched her signature straight ponytail that she had some fans claiming in the comments section that she was unrecognizable.