‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Says Her ‘Half-A**’ Shifts At SUR Aren’t Fair To The Other Employees

The Bravo star admits she barely works when she has a shift at the WeHo restaurant.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says her short shifts at SUR Restaurant & Lounge aren’t fair to the hardworking employees at the West Hollywood hotspot.

In a new interview on the Knot Too Taboo Apple podcast, Scheana addressed the off-camera restaurant staff that keeps SUR running while the Vanderpump Rules stars barely work.

“How unfair is it that we’re here half-a** working and it’s like, I’m busy taking photos and having conversations while other people are watching my tables and then I’m making the same amount of money,” Scheana said. “It’s not fair.”

Sheana explained that Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix “kind of guest bartend” at SUR when Vanderpump Rules is not filming.

“It’s not realistic to have people who have been on a television show for eight years really working an eight-hour shift at a restaurant.”

Scheana also reiterated that during the first four seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the cast was “pretty much” really working full time at the eatery. The Bravo reality show is now in its eighth season.

The Bravo star also suggested that the Vanderpump Rules cast members who still work at SUR should work “modified” shifts since they’re making money outside of the restaurant while everyone else working in the restaurant isn’t cashing in on the show’s success.

Unfortunately, no one is making money at SUR right now. The restaurant, along with Lisa Vanderpump’s other Los Angeles area establishments — Villa Blanca, PUMP and TomTom — has been shuttered amid the coronavirus health pandemic.

Vanderpump recently told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is devastated over the shutdowns.

“So many people have worked for us for years. I mean, now they’re all on unemployment,” the Vanderpump Rules queen bee said, per Page Six. “It’s been devastating.”

Indeed, in a recent Instagram share, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed she is currently unemployed from her waitressing position at SUR and is unable to offer financial help to fans.

But while Raquel, Scheana, and the other on-camera staff can make money with side gigs during the SUR shutdown — you can find many of them on the video-sharing site Cameo, for example — the behind-the-scenes busboys and servers are out of luck.

Scheana’s talk about the unseen restaurant employees comes amid her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s recent announcement that they will donate 100 percent of their earnings from Cameo to their TomTom employees, and they will also match the earnings up to $10,000.