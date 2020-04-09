Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In The Car In A Tight Gray Jumpsuit That Fits Like A Glove

Tarsha Whitmore traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a cozier ensemble in her latest Instagram share, but it was nonetheless sexy. The Australian model debuted the look to her feed on Thursday morning.

Two photos were included in the latest addition to Tarsha’s Instagram feed, both of which quickly became hits with her 832,000 followers. The snaps were from a seemingly impromptu photo shoot taken in the backseat of a car that boasted sleek black leather interior and red stitching. She captivated her audience by gazing straight at the camera with a smoldering stare in the first snap, though the second saw her avert her attention to something off into the distance.

Comfort seems to trump trendiness when it comes to fashion these days, and Tarsha certainly pulled off the style. She looked stunning in a marled jumpsuit from the U.K.-based brand House of CB that fit like a glove, defining her petite, hourglass figure in all of the right ways.

Tarsha’s one-piece was in a light gray color that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. Its top half mimicked a classic tank top style and featured thin shoulder straps to showcase the model’s toned arms, as well as a low scoop neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage. It also had a flattering panel design that fell along Tarsha’s waist to accentuate her flat midsection and slender frame.

The lower half of the loungewear was similar to a pair of leggings. Tarsha bent her knees and rested her Nike-clad feet on top of the car’s middle console, showing off how well the piece clung to her toned legs and curvy booty. She gave the look a bit of glitz by sporting a silver necklace, and style her honey-blond tresses in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded over her shoulders in perfectly crimped waves. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full application of makeup that included a burnt red lipstick, blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing Tarsha some love for the smoldering new snaps on her feed. The double Instagram update has earned nearly 10,000 likes within its first hour of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You look soooo good Tarsha,” one person wrote.

Another fan called the model an “absolute cutie.”

“Wow amazing,” a third follower wrote.

“Best part of my feed,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tarsha’s cozy looks are proving to be popular with her fans. Just yesterday, the star opted for a tiny crop-top and bikini bottoms to lounge at home while snacking on some ice cream. The ensemble faired well, earning over 34,000 likes.