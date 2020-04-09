Bethenny Frankel, 49, Shares Unfiltered Makeup-Free Photos: ‘This Is What I Look Like Most Days’

Bethenny ditched the cosmetics and the filters to share a very important message with her Instagram followers.

Bethenny Frankel posted two completely makeup-free photos and a very important message to her Instagram account this week. The 49-year-old mom of one gave her 2.2 million followers an unfiltered look at her natural beauty. At the same time, she opened up about the struggles many people are facing right now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 8 upload of two photos showed Bethenny without a stitch of makeup and her brunette hair down as she cuddled up to her two adorable dogs, Biggy and Smallz. The former Real Housewives of New York star kept things super casual as she rocked a navy blue-and-white oversized sweater with a pair of green flannel pants.

The first snap showed Bethenny as she gave the camera a smile while she rested her face on the side of a white chair with her pets in front. She sat in the same position in the second photo but looked down toward her pets instead of at the camera.

The reality star and businesswoman proved that she’s most definitely a natural beauty in both snaps as she stripped back all the cosmetics, photoshopping, good lighting, and filters to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what she really looks like “most days.” Also in the caption, she shined a spotlight on the pandemic and the possible effect it could have on the world.

The lengthy caption highlighted a number of issues, including the spikes in unemployment, domestic abuse, and mental illness, caused by millions of people across the globe being put under a stay-at-home order.

Bethenny also got very candid about social media in the heartfelt post and how she believes she’s happier when she’s not posting life updates on her various accounts to show people what a good time she’s having.

Bethenny — who recently opened up about how she’s grown closer to her boyfriend Paul Bernon amid the pandemic — added that coronavirus “has reminded us of… what is real” alongside the hashtag “#thisisme.”

The upload has received more than 63,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans who were clearly touched by her words.

“You are truly what I call ‘A GOOD HUMAN’ so thank you for that,” one Instagram user said.

“Maybe one day we will make peace not only with the world. But with ourselves. Because this is definitely a reality check. Stay safe,” another comment read.

The post also caught the attention of Christina Aguilera.

“Wow. I couldn’t agree more with all you wrote above. Thank you for putting it into such powerful and truthful words.”

Bethenny’s most definitely been doing her part to help out amid the crisis. She recently delivered 500,000 masks to medical professionals via her charity BStrong.