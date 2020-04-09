Allie Auton Flaunts Curves In Crop Top & Miniskirt While Posing With Her Puppy

Allie Auton might be homebound, but she is not alone. In her latest Instagram share, she posed with her dachshund while flaunting her fabulous figure in a sexy crop top and miniskirt.

Allie looked cozy in her comfy outfit. Her beige top was a revealing one, covering only her breasts while leaving her back uncovered. The edges of the top were gathered, accentuating her bustline. The top also had thin straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. She paired the top with a white knit miniskirt, which had a gathered waist that tied with a drawstring. She completed her stay-at-home look with a pair of white crew socks.

The beauty wore her hair slicked back in a low bun with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application included sculpted brows and thick lashes. She also wore a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized the look with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

Allie’s post consisted of three selfies of her sitting on her bedroom floor near a mirror. Next to her in all the shots was her cute dachshund.

The first picture saw Allie from the side sitting with her knees bent and her toned legs off to the side. She showed off her shapely back as she held the camera up to the side of her face and snapped the photo. Her dog lay with his head on her thigh as she smiled and snapped the photo.

In the second shot, Allie held up the “peace” sign with her fingers and flashed a big smile. She turned toward the mirror, flaunting her slender waist and bustline. Her dog was lying on the floor beside side her.

Allie gave her fans a nice shot of her top in the third image, which was taken from above. The picture also showed off her taut abs. Her face was mostly cropped out, but her smiling lips were visible. Her puppy sat on the floor beside her seeming to look at the camera.

In the caption, she called the dog her “sidekick” but did not reveal the puppy’s name.

Like many other Instagram influencers, Allie has been keeping her fans entertained with updates that show her flaunting her curves in revealing outfits while she is at home or close to her home. Not too long ago, she heated up her page with a snap of her wearing a set of green lace lingerie while posing on her bed.