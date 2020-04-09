Jessica Simpson Posts Hilarious ‘Housewife Of The Year’ Pic 17 Years After Sexy Magazine Cover Shoot

The mom of three pokes fun at her not-so-glamorous life in a new photo.

Jessica Simpson posted a hilarious “housewife” photo to Instagram alongside a throwback of a sexier look from 17 years ago.

The 39-year-old singer and designer, who is known for her glamorous looks, stunned her fans with a new snap that shows her holding a mop, a bottle of Lysol, and other cleaning products as she gets ready to scrub her house. The mom of three is makeup-free in the photo and wearing black sweats and fuzzy slippers. She also has her hair tied up with a headband as she gapes at the camera.

In the caption to the pic, Jessica — who is married to retired NFL player Eric Johnson — jokes that “Housewife of the Year” looks a lot different than it did back in the day.

Indeed, a second photo in the slideshow features Jessica’s famous cover shot from a 2003 issue of Rolling Stone magazine which labeled her “Housewife of the Year.” The sexy throwback pic shows Jessica, then a young wife at age 22, wearing a white tank top, panties, and pink high heels as she pushes a Swiffer mop during her heyday on the MTV reality show, Newlyweds.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Jessica’s two very different “housewife” looks.

“Same vibes over here,” wrote pal January Jones.

“Looks just like the Rolling Stone cover,” joked Jessica’s dad and former manager, Joe Simpson.

And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen bee Kyle Richards even invited Jessica to join the Bravo reality show.

“Yesss! Come join #RHOBH,” Kyle wrote, adding a diamond and smiling emoji.

Other followers thanked Jessica for keeping things real and “relatable” with her then-and-now shots. Several other fans pointed out that on the Rolling Stone cover, there was a headline about Jessica’s ex, John Mayer, looking for a girlfriend. Jessica, who was married to Nick Lachey at the time she posed for the music magazine, wrote in detail about her relationship with Mayer in her recent memoir, Open Book, but the Rolling Stone cover was shot years before they were an item.

Jessica’s new photo comes days after she posted a makeup-free pic of her posing in her kitchen after making a seven-layer dip. It’s clear Jessica is focusing on her role as a homemaker as she quarantines with her family in California, and she’s definitely not afraid to poke fun at her not-so-glamorous life as she gets real with her many fans.