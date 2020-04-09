Musician Andy Grammer Introduces New Daughter & Talks Transformed Household

Musician Andy Grammer introduced his newborn daughter Israel Blue to Instagram and spoke about his transformed household in a sweet share featuring the baby, wife Aijia, and daughter Louisiana. The “Keep Your Head Up” singer spoke about the details of his baby’s birth and the sweet statement from his 2-year-old daughter just after her sister was brought into the world.
In a caption to a photo of Andy and Aijia lying in bed with their two girls, Andy revealed that the birth of Israel has lit up the couple’s home with joy.
Andy and his wife are seen looking down at their newborn daughter while Louisiana smiled as she lay at her parent’s feet. Aijia is dressed in a white nightgown, and her hair is long and loose, framing her face. Andy is wearing all black in a button-down shirt and pants. Their 2-year-old is wearing a white dress similar to her mother. The newborn is swaddled, looking blissful in a gray-and-white print blanket.
The singer then revealed that along with a midwife, the couple experienced a safe at-home birth, calling himself “profoundly blessed.”
ISRAEL BLUE GRAMMER has arrived. She is the good news in a sea of bad news, the light in quite a bit of darkness, and the new life in the midst of so much talk of death. She has transformed our household which was in a state of caution, fear, and anxiety into one of knowing, spirituality and intense love. She has brought us back to our center. Izzy was born April 3rd in our living room as I watched my GODDESS of a wife @aijiaofficial labor for 18 hours and deliver her like a champion. I caught her with my own two hands in the tub and it was a profoundly beautiful experience. I am so blessed. I was just holding Izzy and my first daughter Louisiana wrapped her arms around my neck and said “Daddy has TWO girls now.” My eyes got wide and teary, now I have two girls… . Shout out to our amazing home birth team: Midwife’s @naomidruckernursemidwife + @borntobelovedbirth Doula’s @Ivyjoeva @birthedinlove Craniosacral therapist, OT, RRT @leigh_muro Mother-in-Law @belindahebertguttman Acupuncturist @mamafloat ???? – Tia Hackey
The couple feels lucky to have had such a happy experience at a time when the world is experiencing such great sadness due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Andy revealed in the share that one of the sweetest moments he recalls after seeing Israel, or “Izzy” as he calls her, being delivered into the world was when daughter Louisiana stated that “daddy has two girls now.”
The birth went smoothly after Aijia had a difficult pregnancy, experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes debilitating nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and malnutrition, according to WebMD. She detailed her condition on her Instagram page.
The pregnancy condition was thrust into the public spotlight when it was revealed that Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, experienced it with all three of her pregnancies.
Its kind of a wild time for me and @aijiaofficial to be bringing a child into the world. I’ll tell you this though, I personally have never been more aware of our connection. It feels very much like we are one human body that’s a little sick. One of my favorite quotes is “Earth is but one country, and mankind it’s citizens.” – Baha’u’llah. This truth feels undeniable at the moment. To all the musicians of the world: please fill the internet with beautiful art. We all need it more then ever. This is a special time where your services are really needed. You can be on the front lines of comfort. Let’s grab our guitars, pianos, voices, and whatever we got and make sure that when everyone is anxiously scrolling for information, they are also reminded of our humanity through music. (Share with a friend who needs some ❤️)
Andy shared a music performance video on March 17 of himself and his wife singing the song “Wonderful World,” noting that it was a “wild” time to bring a child into the world. He also revealed that he never felt more connected to his wife than during this period of their lives together.
Celebrities including actress Alexa Vega, singer Donny Osmond, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., violinist Lindsey Stirling, and DWTS pro Hayley Erbert shared their well-wishes for the couple.
Fans shared their congratulations with the couple in the comments section of the post.
