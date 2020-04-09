Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Natural Beauty Alongside Her Dog

Carrie got her dog in on the action in a new photo.

Carrie Underwood once again proved that she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she showed off a more casual look in a new photo posted to social media this week. The snap was shared to the official Instagram account of her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, and featured the mom of two in a sweet moment with her pup.

The brand posted the photo on April 7. It showed Carrie while she stood at the bottom of three stone steps with her Dachshund mix dog, Penny, at her feet.

Penny was showing off her skills in the snap, as she got up on her back legs to look up at the mom of two, who was standing directly in front of her, with white double doors in the background.

As for Carrie — who recently joked about tying her husband Mike Fisher up to get herself through the current stay-at-home order — she still looked every inch the superstar despite appearing a little more stripped down than many fans may be used to.

The “Southbound” singer appeared to wear little to no makeup as she styled her long, blond hair in a side part and pushed behind her left ear.

Carrie rocked an oversized gray edge-to-edge cardigan over a ribbed white tank top, which appeared to be skintight, revealing the results of all her hard work in the gym. She tucked the top into her dark sweatpants with a drawstring tied into a bow at her waistline.

The star rocked this casual ensemble with a pair of light pink Birkenstock-style sandals and had a large black padded bag slung over her left shoulder.

Carrie clenched both of her hands into excited fists as she looked down at her little dog.

In the caption, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, shared an important message about “choosing you” as the account suggested different ways for its followers to take care of themselves.

The cute photo has received more than 14,000 likes and also plenty of comments.

“Penny Jean is so cute. Doing what my [dog] Molly has done. It’s so cute!” one fan said.

“Such a great message and cute photo,” another person commented with a heart emoji.

“Good girl Penny Jean! Oh and cute getup there Carrie!” a third person wrote.

Carrie doesn’t often share photos of her dogs on social media, though fans did get a look at Penny and her two four-legged siblings, Zero and Ace, in a cute Christmas tree photo the country star shared on Instagram back in December.