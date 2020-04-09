Pink Explains She ‘Couldn’t Function’ Without Rescue Inhaler During Her Battle With Coronavirus

Last week, Pink took to social media to announce that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson, had caught the coronavirus. The “Just Like a Pill” chart-topper admitted that after she and her child were showing symptoms, they were lucky to have access to tests that ended up being positive.

Fortunately, Pink and her child are now back to full health. The singer made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s at-home chat show which will air today and opened up about the struggles they faced while infected with the disease, per Music News.

“At a certain point, maybe around March 18th, March 19th, March 20th, when [Jameson’s] fever was staying and going up, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe,” she said.

“I have this inhaler that I use, a rescue inhaler, and I couldn’t function without it. And that’s when I started to get really scared,” Pink continued.

The “What About Us” songstress passed on the symptoms to Jameson, her youngest child, who started to complain about having chest pains and struggling to breathe.

“That’s the point where you just kind of like [think], ‘Okay, are we going to the hospital? Like, what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing that I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.'”

Two weeks after their original test, they were both re-tested for the virus, which came back with negative results.

The “Don’t Let Me Get Me” hitmaker revealed that she donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund and another $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philidelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

Pink thanked all the healthcare professionals as well as everyone in the world who are working hard to protect their loved ones. Like many other high-profile celebrities, she urged her followers to stay home.

The “Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)” entertainer, who is married to former motorcycle racer, Carey Hart, appeared to not have passed on her symptoms across to her husband or their older daughter, Willow, 8.

Pink keeps fans up to date via her social media accounts and is no stranger to making an impact. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she uploaded a throwback image taken from The Truth About Love era. In the photo, the blond beauty stunned with the majority her hair shaved short, while the top was a little longer in a quiff style. Pink wore a sleeveless white T-shirt and paired the ensemble with skintight sequined suspenders.