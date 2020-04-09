Viviane Lomelin Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Snap: ‘Casual Hump Day’

Mexican model Viviane Lomelin, who is well-known on Instagram for sharing sexy and stylish snaps, recently went online and dropped a very hot booty pic to tease her fans.

In the image, which was shared on Thursday morning, Viviane could be seen rocking a white crop top that she teamed with a pair of sexy black panties. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display. She also showed off her small waist and a glimpse of her sexy legs in the sizzling photo.

To ramp up the glam, the stunner sported a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, a tinge of pink blush, red lipstick, coral eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her beauty look with dark, well-defined eyebrows and wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls that cascaded down her back.

Viviane accessorized with a ring and wore reading glasses. To strike a pose, she stood against a wall, lifted her chin, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Viviane informed her fans that she is casually celebrating hump day. She also used several hashtags to urge her fans to stay indoors to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Within 11 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 57,000 likes and close to 1,300 comments in which fans and followers praised Viviane for her amazing booty and showered her with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing platform.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. I love that [booty],” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That’s the best thing I have seen early in the morning. Thanks for posting this, mamacita,” another user chimed in.

“I can never get tired of saying that you are the most beautiful woman on Earth. Love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“That’s the most perfect a** I have ever seen in my life. Post more pics, please,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so gorgeous,” “simply wow,” and “you’re a goddess” to express their admiration for the model.

Viviane treats her fanbase to raunchy pics almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she wowed followers on March 29 by sharing a stunning pic in which she was rocking a pink lace bralette that she teamed with a pair of Daisy Dukes.