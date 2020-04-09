‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Twerks In A Bikini To Slam Body Shamers

The reality star wiggled her booty in a two-piece to clap back at the haters who called her out for her weight.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans proved that she’s definitely not letting the haters get her down as she did a defiant twerk in a bikini in a new video. The reality star slammed the trolls who called her out over her weight as she proudly showed off her obvious body confidence in her two-piece.

The clip was shared to both Jenelle’s Instagram and TikTok accounts on April 8. It showed her as she proudly shook her booty towards the camera while soaking up the sun at home.

The 28-year-old mom of three began the clip by sitting down on the side of a circular stone wall at the side of her swimming pool as she sat with her legs crossed and stretched out in front of her.

She then lip synced along to the lyrics of Kash Doll’s “Doin Too Much” before she got up and showed off a quick twerk before sassily walking off behind the camera.

Jenelle — who recently opened up about how filming Teen Mom 2 caused arguments between herself and her mom Barbara Evans — stunned in the short clip as she showed plenty of skin in her swimwear.

She rocked an orange and black bikini top which crisscrossed over the front of her chest and wrapped around her neck to show off a whole lot of cleavage.

She paired that with high-waisted plain black bottoms that stretched up above her bellybutton to highlight her middle.

Jenelle kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of dark black sunglasses on her eyes, while she had her long, brunette hair scraped back away from her face in a high ponytail. She also held on to a white mug in her left hand.

In the caption, she clapped back at the body shamers with a defiant message. She promised to “keep on dancing” regardless of what the haters say while also urging her 2.9 million followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic that has millions of people across the globe on lockdown.

Many fans clearly appreciated her body confident message, as the comments section was full of praise for the outspoken reality star.

“Girl you healthy,” one fan commented with a strong arm and an eye heart emoji.

“U look healthy Dear, Dont let social media put u down,” another said.

A third person wrote, “We need more confident women like this! Anyone who puts you down because of your body should dig a little deeper into why they’re so bothered.”

Jenelle’s bikini twerking video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and has received more than 89,000 likes in less than 24 hours.