‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Twerks In A Bikini To Slam Body Shamers

The reality star wiggled her booty in a two-piece to clap back at the haters who called her out for her weight.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans proved that she’s definitely not letting the haters get her down when she did a defiant twerk in a bikini in a new video. The reality star slammed the trolls who called her out over her weight as she displayed her obvious body confidence in her two-piece.

The clip was shared to both Jenelle’s Instagram and TikTok accounts on April 8. It featured her proudly shaking her booty toward the camera while soaking up the sun at home.

The 28-year-old mom of three began the clip by sitting down on a circular stone wall at the side of her swimming pool while she crossed her legs and stretched them out in front of her.

She then lipsynced along to the lyrics of Kash Doll’s “Doin Too Much” before she got up and showed off a quick twerk before sassily walking off behind the camera.

Jenelle — who recently opened up about how filming Teen Mom 2 caused arguments between herself and her mom, Barbara Evans — stunned in the short clip as she showed plenty of skin in her swimwear.

She rocked an orange and black bikini top which crisscrossed over the front of her chest and wrapped around her neck to reveal a whole lot of cleavage.

She paired that with high-waisted plain black bottoms that stretched up above her navel to highlight her midsection.

Jenelle kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of dark black sunglasses on her eyes, while she had her long, brunette hair pulled back away from her face in a high ponytail. She also held a white mug in her left hand.

In the caption, she clapped back at the body shamers with a defiant message. She promised to “keep on dancing” regardless of what the haters say, while also urging her 2.9 million followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic that has millions of people across the globe on lockdown.

Many fans clearly appreciated her body-confident message, as the comments section was full of praise for the outspoken reality star.

“Girl you healthy,” one fan commented with a strong arm and an eye-heart emoji.

“U look healthy Dear, Dont let social media put u down,” another admirer said.

“We need more confident women like this! Anyone who puts you down because of your body should dig a little deeper into why they’re so bothered,” a third person wrote.

Jenelle’s bikini twerking video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and has received over 89,000 likes in less than 24 hours.