‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Kangaroo Revealed To Be Jordyn Woods

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning the latest celebrity was unmasked.

Unfortunately for Kangaroo, their time was up, and they were voted out from the competition.

For their debut performance, they sang Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” From the beginning, it was obvious that they were a female with a good voice but it wasn’t clear if they sang professionally.

For their first clue package, they were seen walking in what appeared to be Australia. Kangaroo described themselves as a survivor and explained that they had recently lost someone who held their family’s heart together. Kangaroo admitted they found themselves in the middle of a media frenzy for all the wrong reasons. Their aim is to fight back and prove to her family that bullies never win.

Kangaroo revealed that they had never done anything like this before which hinted that they aren’t a professional singer.

Along with Australia in the background, in one frame, a gramophone was shown.

When it came down to unmasking Kangaroo, the judges failed to identify correctly which celebrity it was, except Jenny McCarthy who was spot on.

It was revealed to be actress, model, and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods, who admitted she was “shook” once McCarthy figured her out as the panelists each week failed to guess her during previous episodes.

To some, Woods’ unmasking wasn’t a shock to all viewers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the show guessed it could have been her after some of the clues matched up from the first episode.

She found herself making headlines after Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Woods, which linked to her saying she was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In 2017, her dad, John Woods, who is the person she said “held their family’s heart together,” passed away from cancer. Her father was also a sound engineer which is why a gramophone was shown.

Woods took to Instagram after last night’s episode aired. She posed with her kangaroo head and expressed her emotions.

“I honestly don’t know where to begin. My opening performance night was right after the Super Bowl. I was so nervous and I only had childhood fantasy’s of being on the big stage performing. I worked long days and nights on this project and had to do it in silence. It was the experience of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more thankful. The kangaroo mask may be off for good but this is just the start of something so exciting,” she said.

She hinted that a music career could be on the cards for her as she told fans to “stay tuned” for what’s to come.