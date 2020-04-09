Abby Dowse Smolders In Lace Lingerie At Home: Isolation ‘But Make It Sexy’

Abby Dowse is doing her part in making isolation “sexy,” as the bombshell put it in her latest Instagram post. The stunning model took to the popular social media platform this morning to share a red-hot photo of herself in seductive lingerie, giving fans something to be inspired by while they spend time at home in self-quarantine.

The steamy upload was a bedroom snap that saw Abby standing by the bed with one knee prompted up on the soft mattress. The stunner rested one hand on her knee and held the other alongside her body, grazing her hip with her arm. She wasn’t looking directly into the camera but rather turned her head to the side, seemingly captivated by something off-frame. Her hip and shoulder were cocked and her lips were parted in a provocative way, oozing sexuality and irresistible charm.

The sizzling blonde was pretty in pink in a lace two-piece from Missy Empire, one of the many online retailers that Abby is collaborating with. The outfit consisted of a chic key-hole bra crafted entirely out of semi-sheer lace and tiny thong bottoms that sported a lace front with mesh inserts on the sides. The lace boasted an elegant floral print that added femininity and sophistication to the ensemble. Both pieces had wide, satin waistbands that accentuated Abby’s lithe physique, calling attention to the model’s trim figure.

The top featured cheeky demi cups that left an eyeful of cleavage on display and were embellished with a delicate scalloped lace trim meant to hold the gaze. The look was complete with thin shoulder straps. The Aussie beauty showed her coquettish side, letting one of the straps slide off of her shoulder. Meanwhile, the teeny bottoms were a daring, high-cut design that perfectly showcased the model’s slender hips. The garment boasted a low waistline that rose just below her navel, showing off her incredibly flat tummy.

The lingerie set was a posh fuchsia color that flattered Abby’s dark, glowing tan, looking gorgeous against her skin tone. The Instagram sensation matched her makeup to her attire, rocking an understated pink lipstick that added extra fullness to her plump lips. Her glam also included subtle eyeliner and sculpted eyebrows, which were a few shades darker than her golden tresses and perfectly framed her eyes.

Abby added some glitz to the saucy look with her usual large hoop earrings, as well as a chain bracelet and a few sparkling rings on her fingers. A cross-pendant necklace adorned her generous decolletage area, drawing the eye to her voluptuous assets. The hottie rocked a tousled hairstyle that fit in with her sultry bedroom look, pulling up her tresses into a messy bun and tying it with a pink scrunchie. Several rebel tendrils framed her face in wavy curls, adding to her appeal.

The model captioned her post with a few playful emoji, which included a cherry blossom that appeared to mirror the color of her lingerie. She added a few suggestive hashtags that captured the atmosphere of the shot, which ended up sending quite a few pulses racing among her numerous admirers.

Fans clicked the like button on her photo more than 14,700 times and left 360-plus comments under the eye-popping snap, all within the first three hours of posting. While plenty of followers were left speechless by the hot look, opting to express their adoration only via emoji, others felt inspired enough to pen gushing messages for the ravishing blonde.

“Love this set,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes and sparkling-heart emoji.

“Love the pink,” read another message, followed by a growing-heart emoji.

“Pink always looks amazing against your tan,” declared a third Instagrammer, leaving a drooling-face and heart-eyes emoji at the end of their post.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” was a fourth comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji of the heart, heart-eyes, winking-face, and fire variety.