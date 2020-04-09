As Laura Ingraham Calls To Reopen Country On May 1, Some Of Her Staffers Reportedly Quarantine For Coronavirus

Laura Ingraham took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on Donald Trump to commit to reopening the country from coronavirus lockdown on May 1, a date far before experts say would be safe to do so.

As the Fox News host was writing her tweet, a number of her own show’s staffers were in quarantine for COVID-19, a report claims.

Ingraham has become a critic of the stringent lockdown measures put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, calling on Trump to end the shutdown. On Wednesday, she wrote that Trump will soon need to take decisive action in calling for an end to the nationwide measures to keep people at home.

“At some point, the president is going to have to look at Drs. Fauci and Birx and say, we’re opening on May 1,” she tweeted.

“Give me your best guidance on protocols, but we cannot deny our people their basic freedoms any longer.”

As Ingraham was offering this advisement, New York Times writer Ben Smith was reporting that several members of Ingraham’s staff were in quarantine. Smith added that while some Fox News hosts have been casting doubt on the severity of the coronavirus, the network has been taking it very seriously behind closed doors.

“Some of Ingraham’s New York team are now being quarantined for #COVID19, two sources tell me,” Smith tweeted.

“Latest instance of Fox and Murdochs saying one thing, doing another.”

As The Inquisitr reported, while many hosts on Fox News were following the lead of Donald Trump in March by downplaying the severity of the virus or saying that dire predictions about its spread were overblown, Murdoch was quietly taking steps to keep himself protected. On March 11, a time when hosts including Sean Hannity were decrying the attention over coronavirus as a politically-motivated attack on Trump, Murdoch canceled his own 89th birthday party. The gathering was set to have close to 20 people, the report noted.

It has been close to three weeks since many parts of the country instituted measures to stop the spread of the virus, including closing all non-essential businesses and advising people to stay at home as much as possible. As The Inquisitr reported, the efforts have led some experts to say that the death toll across the United States will be lower than some initial projections, though some experts have said that some measure of social distancing may need to remain in place until a vaccine is widely available.