‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Makes Exciting Announcement

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea on the show, took to Twitter earlier today to make an exciting announcement, and soap viewers were excited about it.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a video in two parts to alert Y&R viewers about some good news. She and Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) plan to do an Instagram Live tomorrow evening wherein they will watch the episode together and answer questions during commercial breaks. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Eastern and 4 p.m. Pacific, which is not the typical time the CBS Daytime drama airs in many markets. Still, Egan’s advance notice may allow some viewers to DVR or record the show at its regular time and watch along with the actresses. The reason they will make the appearance and involve fans is that they are trying to remain connected even though most people are forced to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the show shut down on March 17 amid the COVID-19 concerns, The Inquisitr previously reported.

The actress wore a sweater, did her hair in a casual style, and wore little-to-no makeup. In the clip, she cautioned viewers to be gentle tomorrow since it will be her very first time to try Instagram Live.

This video is too long, so tweeting in in two parts, but!!????

Join me and @MelissaOrdway TOMORROW, at 4PM PST, 7PM EST on my Instagram Live. We will all watch the @YRInsider episode together and we’ll be answering your questions during commercial breaks???? pic.twitter.com/Y6KKJYXl5T — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) April 8, 2020

In the second part of the video, Egan explained that they didn’t want to schedule the viewing party as the show aired live since some regions get it at different times. Plus, some areas also might experience news interruption. She directed fans who don’t have the episode recorded to use the CBS website or CBS All Access to tune in while she and Ordway view it tomorrow evening. She also teased that her other Y&R co-stars may schedule similar viewings in the coming weeks as fans of the show along with the cast and crew continue to stay home to flatten the curve for COVID-19.

PART 2/

Join me and @MelissaOrdway TOMORROW, Thursday, at 4PM PST, 7PM EST on my Instagram Live. We will all watch the @YRInsider episode together and we’ll be answering your questions during commercial breaks???? Come hang out with us! Sending love to you all❤️ pic.twitter.com/dsRviiywss — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) April 8, 2020

Between the two posts, Twitter users hit the “like” button more than 500 times, and dozens replied expressing their excitement to in getting to connect with the actresses in a new way. Several also praised her casual look.

“So awesome! Thank you, ladies, for keeping us entertained! Chelsea and Abby are two of my favorite characters! Best wishes to you and your families” gushed one viewer.

“Melissa, you look gorgeous without makeup!!! While in quarantine, I’m not wearing it either!!! LOL!! Have a great day!!!” praised a second viewer.

“So absolutely gorgeous, Melissa!! And no makeup!! Just stunning!!” a third Twitter user agreed.

In tomorrow’s episode, Abby confronts Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) over shutting down construction on her new hotel, and viewers may be able to get answers about the storyline from Ordway.