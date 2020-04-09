Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Black Mini Dress For Scorching New Instagram Photos

Cuban bombshell Aylen Alvarez likely set some pulses racing with the newest photos on her Instagram page. In the post, she rocked a curve-hugging little black dress that showed off her hourglass figure.

Standing in an open doorway, Aylen posed with one hand against the door frame and crossed her legs. Her eye-catching garment featured ruching down the center and a V-neckline that emphasized her decolletage. Opting to forgo wearing jewelry for these photos, the model paired the dress with clear sandals. She wore her straight dark brown hair in a middle part, letting her locks flow past her shoulders. She seemed to have been captured tossing some of those strands over her shoulder when the photo was taken.

As for her makeup, Aylen accentuated her brown eyes with dark liner and shadow but seemed to have covered her lips with a nude gloss. Her fingernails were also painted pink, in stark contrast to the dark colors of the rest of her look.

In her caption, Aylen revealed that the dress was from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand well known for outfitting beauty and fashion influencers on Instagram. The design is called the”Lhasa Ruched Dress,” and it currently retails for $27.99, selling in the black color that Aylen sported, as well as in lavender.

In the post’s almost 200 comments, fans seemed enamored with Aylen’s physical attractiveness, showering her with several compliments.

“Truly gorgeous my girl, really amazing, classy look,” one person wrote.

One fan filled their comment with adjectives to describe the model’s beauty.

“As always, beautiful and cute and wonderful and amazing,” they added.

Another admirer seemed to think that Aylen would make an ideal romantic partner.

“Wow, love at first sight. My type of wife, baby doll,” they remarked.

Several of the other commenters filled their messages with emoji to express their admiration for her.

Aylen is likely used to getting these types of remarks on her Instagram uploads. She got similar feedback on a previous update where she wore a nude latex miniskirt paired with a bodysuit under an olive-green jacket.

After revealing that the outfit was also from Fashion Nova, she shared some inspirational words with her 3.7 million followers.

“The time is right for us to ponder, reflect, meditate, and discover the world within our own minds,” she wrote.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times and more than 650 Instagram users have left comments so far.