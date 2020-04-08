‘My 600-LB Life’ Ashley T. Update: See How The 24-Year-Old Addressed ‘Catfishing’ Addiction, Lost Weight

Fans of My 600-LB Life hoping to see an update from Ashley T. after her time on the show may find a bit of difficulty.

The Texas woman was featured on the April 8 episode of the TLC docu-series, and viewers got to see what appeared to be some significant progress. The 24-year-old came to the show with a debilitating weight problem, leaving her in near-constant pain and in need of major changes.

As Ashley described in the episode, she was afraid that her body was starting to give up on her before she even reaches 30.

“Doing everything is chore for me. My weight pulls on me and causes pain all over,” Ashley shared during the episode, via Distractify. “It terrifies me to know that my body is starting to shut down and starting to decline because I’m so young and I should be able to do all this stuff by myself.”

By working with world-renowned weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, Ashley T. was able to turn the corner on her weight loss journey. As Distractify noted, she weighed 469 pounds by the end of the episode, though producers never made it clear exactly where she started, so it was difficult to track her exact weight loss. Given that the show tends to feature people at or above 600 pounds, it’s likely that she lost at least 100 pounds.

Those looking for an update on Ashley T. after My 600-LB Life will likely find some difficult as well. As Ashley revealed during the episode, she had developed a problem with “catfishing” people online, using fake profiles to strike up relationships. As such, it’s not clear if Ashley has any significant social media presence, or what might be legitimate if she did. That leaves fans with no real way to see just how much weight she may have continued to lose after her time on the show came to an end.

While she did make some weight-loss progress, Ashley also made some ground on the mental hang-ups that contributed to her weight gain in the first place. Through the show she began seeing a counselor, who helped Ashley identify the source of the issues that led her into meeting people online and fooling them with personas she created.

"You're describing a psychotic break." Ashley not only struggles with food addiction, but an online addition as well. Follow her story starting at 8/7c on #My600lbLife. pic.twitter.com/ALsVWMrIwC — TLC Network (@TLC) April 8, 2020

Fans who want to know more about Ashley T. may be able to look out for an update on the official My 600-LB Life page on the TLC website, which is updated regularly with progress from those featured on the show. This will also be updated with any progress that Ashley has made and shared online.