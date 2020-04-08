Polina Sitnova Exposes Her Massive Cleavage While Tugging At Her Barely-There Green Bikini

Polina Sitnova rocked a barely-there bathing suit in her latest racy Instagram update. She flashed all of her curves while encouraging her followers to quarantine with her.

In the sexy snaps, Polia looked like a total smokeshow in a dark green bikini. The tiny top flaunted her massive cleavage and underboob, while the thin straps showcased her shoulders and arms. The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and thrust her flat tummy, tiny waist, and killer legs into the spotlight.

In the first photo, Polina stood with her hip pushed to one side as she tugged at her bikini top, exposing her bare chest underneath. She arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera as her hair fell on her face. In the second shot, she stood up straight and pulled at her skimpy bikini bottoms while looking away from the lens.

Polina’s long blond hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her shoulder and over her back.

She rocked a full face of makeup for the pics, which included a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and chin, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks to complement her sun-kissed complexion. She defined her eyes with thick lashes and black liner. She added a soft pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her face. The application was completed with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Polina’s 546,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the photos. The post has earned more than 47,000 likes since its upload. Admirers have also flocked to the comments section to write over 780 messages.

“Wow my dear you’re an absolute Goddess sweetheart!! Your curves are absolutely amazing beautiful!!” one follower wrote.

“Dream girl I would love to spend time with her,” another stated.

“What a tremendous body,” a third social media user gushed.

“I would love to quarantine with a beauty like you,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, Polina Sitnova wasn’t the only hottie to rock a stunning bathing suit online this week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fellow Russian model Polina Malinovskaya also delighted her more than 1.3 million followers when showed off her enviable curves in a soaking wet white one-piece with a daring cutout on the midsection to flash her rock hard abs. That post also proved to be a popular one. The photo has raked in more than 145,000 likes and over 680 comments to date.