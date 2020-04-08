Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Reportedly Remaining Calm As Their Wedding Plans Are ‘Up In The Air’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly still in wedding planning mode amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarantine due to coronavirus has caused many important events like graduations, dances, and reunions to be postponed or canceled altogether. Lopez and Rodriguez, who have been engaged since March 2019, are among the people who have had to push back their wedding until it is safe to have large events again. According to Hollywood Life, the two are continuing to prepare for their wedding, but are mainly focused on their health and well-being. The outlet reports that the couple is well aware that their loved ones are worried about their futures at the moment, and want to wait until a time where they can truly celebrate their marriage.

“Jen and Alex want to make their wedding into something very special and once we are all removed from the fear of what is going on in the world it will be a nice thing for them to plan and think about,” the source shared.

Lopez and Rodriguez explained how coronavirus precautions have hindered their plans when they appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While she admitted that the virus affected them “a little bit,” she added that they are taking the delay in stride. Lopez is reportedly a perfectionist and wants the wedding to be the best for herself, Rodriguez, and their guests. The entertainer also admitted that she and her fiance will have to wait and see what happens within the next few months.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that…we’re just kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” Lopez shared with DeGeneres.

During their interview, DeGeneres joked and suggested that the couple have their wedding via TikTok. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer and the former MLB star have been using the app to pass the time while in quarantine. The almost-married couple has been showing off their dance moves on TikTok, as well as engaging in the many challenges the platform provides. While they seem to enjoy the video-sharing site, JLo or A-Rod filming their wedding via the app is purportedly out of the question for either of them.

Lopez and Rodriguez became engaged after two years after dating. Neither of the pair is a stranger to marriage, as JLo has been married three times before and A-Rod has been married once.