Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share. She posted a smoking hot snap that flaunted her toned yet curvaceous physique in a skimpy pink bikini, and followed it up with a sizzling video that further showcased her body.

In the post, Yaslen had a printed lilac yoga mat and a few fitness accessories laid out by the edge of a pool outside. A tall white fence was visible in the background, as well as several palm trees. However, Yaslen’s curves remained the focal point of the snap, as she sizzled in a tiny pink bikini.

The bikini featured triangular cups that showcased her ample assets to perfection and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin strings stretched around her neck, and the bold pink hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same color. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips. They settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass physique and curvaceous hips.

Yaslen’s blond locks hung to her collar bones in tousled waves, and she turned her face towards the light, basking in the sunshine.

In the second slide from the sexy post, Yaslen showed her followers a few moves poolside. She opted to work out in the skimpy bikini, and when she turned around to do some squats with a resistance band on her thighs, her pert derriere was on full display in thong bikini bottoms. She did several moves by the pool using nothing but the resistance band, some light dumbbells, and the yoga mat.

In the caption of the post, she directed her followers to a workout from an e-book she had put together. Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot post, which racked up over 7,800 likes within just 12 minutes. It also received 174 comments from her eager fans.

“Your legs are perfect. Your work out works!” one follower said.

“Your energy is contagious,” another fan added.

“You gotta great physique. Keep inspiring the health movement,” one follower commented, loving her fit body.

“Now that’s a genius move right there,” one fan said, referring to the fact that Yaslen was combining her workout time with her tanning time.

