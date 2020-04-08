Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share. She posted a snap that flaunted her toned, yet curvaceous physique in a pink bikini and followed it up with a sizzling video that further showcased her body.

In the post, Yaslen had a printed lilac yoga mat and a few fitness accessories laid out by the edge of a pool outside. A tall white fence was visible in the background, as well as several palm trees. However, her curves remained the focal point of the snap, as she posed in a tiny pink bikini.

The bikini featured triangular cups that showcased Yaslen’s ample assets to perfection and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin strings stretched around her neck, and the bold pink hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Yaslen paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same color. The bottoms dipped low in the front — showing off plenty of her stomach — and stretched high over her hips. They settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure and curvaceous hips.

Yaslen’s blond locks hung to her collar bones in tousled waves, and she turned her face toward the light, basking in the sunshine.

In the second slide, Yaslen showed her followers a few moves while poolside. She opted to work out in the skimpy swimwear and when she turned around to do some squats with a resistance band on her thighs, her derriere was on full display in her thong bottoms. She worked out by the pool using nothing but the resistance band, some light dumbbells, and the yoga mat.

In the caption, Yaslen directed her followers to a workout from an e-book she had put together. They absolutely loved the smoking-hot post, which racked up over 7,800 likes within just 12 minutes. It also received 174 comments from her eager fans.

“Your legs are perfect. Your work out works!” one follower said.

“Your energy is contagious,” another fan added.

“You gotta great physique. Keep inspiring the health movement,” a third supporter commented, loving her fit body.

“Now that’s a genius move right there,” one fan said, referring to the fact that Yaslen was combining her workout time with her tanning time.

