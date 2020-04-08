Sara Underwood Rocks Rolled Tank & Tight Leggings In Throwback Shot

Sara Underwood flaunted her gorgeous curves in a skimpy and sporty outfit for her most recent Instagram share. The Playboy model delighted fans with the post that was added to her feed on April 8.

Like many others, the model shared that she has been missing friends due to the new social distancing rules that have been put in place. In her latest upload, she told fans that she misses her friend, Rochelle Gray. The photo showed Underwood posing alongside her pal with a giant moss-filled tree trunk at their backs. A portion of sun-lit plants and greenery also filled the background as the two good friends gazed into one another’s eyes. The pair appeared to be in the middle of a hike and showed Underwood flaunting her gorgeous curves in a sporty outfit.

The model, who recently celebrated her birthday in sexy attire, wore a dull yellow top was outlined with red fabric, rolling in the front to expose a glimpse at her taut tummy. The piece had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and a small amount of cleavage. She added a green backpack over her shoulders that had thick, green straps.

Underwood’s charcoal leggings hit high on the model’s waist, hugging every bit of her legs. A portion of the garment was covered by a plaid shirt that she wore tied around her waist. Underwood covered head short blond tresses with a white baseball cap. She opted to keep things simple during the nature walk, wearing minimal makeup with only a small application of mascara and gloss.

Gray dressed similarly to her pal and sported a loose-fitting tank top that draped perfectly on her figure. She seemed to match her leggings to Underwood’s with a pair that was tight and charcoal in color. Gray also wore her tresses down and slightly touseled in addition to a small amount of glam. In her caption, Underwood urged fans to tag a friend that they are missing.

She also tagged her photographer in the caption of the update. It wasn’t long before fans flooded the post with praise, and it has already attracted over 21,000 likes and 90-plus comments in under five hours.

“You look beautiful, Sara Jean Underwood,” one Instagram user complimented alongside a series of flame emoji.

“You’ll get to do that soon, just keep your hopes up beautiful,” a second follower added.

“Hopefully, we will all be able to be close to those we love soon,” another one of the model’s fans pointed out in addition to a series of red heart emoji.