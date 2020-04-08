Sara Underwood Rocks Rolled Tank & Tight Leggings In Throwback Shot

Sara Underwood flaunted her gorgeous curves in a sporty outfit for her most recent Instagram share. The Playboy model delighted fans with the post that was added to her feed on April 8.

Like many others, Underwood shared that she has been missing friends due to the new social distancing rules that have been put in place. In her latest upload, she told fans that she specifically misses her friend, Rochelle Gray. The photo showed her posing alongside her pal with a giant moss-filled tree trunk behind them. Sunlit plants and greenery also filled the background as the two good friends gazed into each other’s eyes. The pair appeared to be in the middle of a hike, with Underwood flaunting her gorgeous curves in a sporty outfit.

The model, who recently celebrated her birthday in revealing attire, wore a dull yellow top that was outlined with red fabric, rolled in front to expose a glimpse at her taut tummy. The piece had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as her decolletage. She added a green backpack over her shoulders that had thick straps.

Underwood’s charcoal leggings hit high on her waist, hugging every bit of her legs. A portion of the garment was covered by a plaid shirt that she wore tied around her waist. She covered her short blond tresses with a white baseball cap. She opted to keep things simple during the nature walk, wearing minimal makeup with only a small application of mascara and gloss.

Gray was dressed in a similar fashion and sported a loose-fitting tank top that draped perfectly on her figure. She seemed to match her leggings to Underwood’s with a tight, charcoal-colored pair. Gray also wore her tresses down and slightly tousled, in addition to a small amount of glam.

In her caption, Underwood urged her followers to tag a friend that they are missing. She also tagged her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, who took the photo of the pair. It wasn’t long before fans flooded the post with praise, and it has already attracted over 21,000 likes and 90-plus comments in under five hours.

“You look beautiful, Sara Jean Underwood,” one Instagram user complimented, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You’ll get to do that soon, just keep your hopes up beautiful,” a second follower added.

“Hopefully, we will all be able to be close to those we love soon,” another one of the model’s admirers pointed out, following up with a series of red heart emoji.