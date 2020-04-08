Hannah Brown Stuns In A Casual, Makeup-Free Instagram Photo

Hannah Brown showed off her makeup-free face in a new Instagram post.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown appeared laid-back and casual in her latest Instagram post, showing off how beautiful she looks even without makeup.

The former reality television star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to show off her bare face in a photo taken of her lying on a bed at her home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Brown was all-natural without a trace of makeup as she smiled at the camera, showing off her dimples. Her blond hair was pulled up into a loose messy bun at the top of her head. She kept her accessories simple, with just a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Brown’s attire was quite different from what she has been photographed wearing previously. Instead of a bathing suit, which she had been wearing frequently, she opted for an oversized, cream knit sweater with no pants. The sweater featured a large red heart in the center, with red trim along the neckline and the ends of the sleeves.

It was clear that she had chosen this particular outfit for a reason. In her caption, Brown said that she is someone who wears her heart on her sleeve and has great compassion for others. She also seemed to reference the coronavirus crisis as she reminded her followers that they are not in this alone.

As Brown’s social media posts often do, the photo got a lot of attention online and quickly amassed over 100,000 likes in less than an hour. Many of her 2.8 million followers took to the comments section to share their approval of her message and compliment her on the outfit. Several users pointed out that they appreciated Brown for her authenticity.

“We adore you HB. Keep being you because we love the REAL you,” one person wrote, including a heart emoji.

“You’re glowing. Thanks for the positivity,” said another follower.

“Yes!! That’s a sign of true strength and I love that about you! Keep being a queen and roll tide!!” another fan wrote, referencing the rallying cry of her alma mater, the University of Alabama.

“Wow this is so sweet. I had the same mindset some time ago, but supporting you and seeing you be vulnerable and open has really helped me to accept that it’s totally okay to wear your heart on your sleeve. Thank you for all that encouragement,” a fourth admirer gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown spent the first few weeks of her quarantine with her ex Tyler Cameron in Florida but has since returned home to be with her family.