Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Slays In Revealing Black Leather Ensemble & Teases She ‘Had To Reload’

Instagram personality Reginae Carter shared a new video on her Instagram page that is generating a lot of love from her followers. The new upload showed a major transformation for the 21-year-old and her finished look was both stunning and sexy.

Reginae, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Johnson, posted the new video late Wednesday afternoon and it immediately snagged a ton of views. Reginae noted that the outfit in the latter part of her video was from Fashion Nova and she certainly has caused a stir with this one.

In the first part of the clip, Reginae is looking quite casual as she films herself in the bathroom. She has a headscarf wrapped around her hair and she is wearing a T-shirt and black sweatpants. She is wearing a blue-hued wig under her scarf, and she is makeup-free as she primps and dances for the camera.

A moment later, Reginae is back and she looks absolutely stunning. Her blue wig is fully revealed, loose curls in a gorgeous, vibrant hue cascading over her shoulders. In addition, she has a soft, flattering pink eye shadow and nude lip color accentuating her features and she is oozing with confidence.

As for the outfit, gone is the basic T-shirt and pair of black sweatpants. In their place, Reginae is wearing a sexy black leather crop top along with form-fitting black leather pants.

Reginae appeared to be braless under the front-tie long-sleeved crop top that showed off her midriff and a hint of her cleavage. As the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star danced, she turned and gave fans a glimpse of her bountiful booty and curvy backside as well.

The video was closing in on 300,000 views from Reginae’s fans in just the first hour after it had initially gone live on her Instagram page. More than 60,000 followers liked the post and around 4,000 people commented on it quickly as well.

“Amazing amazing amazing amazing amazing,” wrote one fan.

“From cutie pie to Too Much Bossy SAUCEY Oh myyYY,” praised someone else.

“Lol I love u Nae you’re so lit. Keep being you,” teased another follower.

“REAL Bodies matter,” noted someone else.

Reginae has been posting quite a few sexy video clips in recent days, often doing her own takes on various TikTok dances. She clearly has confidence and stellar dance moves no matter how she is dressed, but her finished look in this latest upload definitely shows how drop-dead gorgeous and sexy she can be when she wants to go all-out.